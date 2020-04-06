Helping Beautify UAMS

As we all know UAMS is at the forefront in Arkansas for battling the Covid19 virus. Their medical staff is testing and treating people around the clock, and their researchers are actively searching for answers on how to beat this virus. These dedicated doctors, nurses, and hospital staff, are our heroes going to work every day, while many of us have the luxury of staying at home.



Right now, the only people coming and going are staff and patients. There are no visitors to the hospital at this time. A good friend of mine is Penny Talbert, the Facilities/Landscape Manager for the UAMS campus. If you have ever been to UAMS, you know what a great job they do making the grounds beautiful.

The Grounds Department is still working and trying to maintain the campus, plus working additional assignments as they come up. As you can imagine, all of the budgetary resources are going towards the Covid 19 response, so there is no budget for seasonal color.



As gardeners, we all know how much a flower can brighten our day, and in these tough days, some bright spots of color, may be the only bright spot in the day for some of these hospital workers. Currently, there are beautiful tulips blooming on campus, and the grounds crew has heard many comments about how much they have lifted someone’s spirits.

That is why they plant gardens. Their patients and hardworking employees are the reason they work so hard to bring a spot of beauty to the campus. Once the tulips are gone, they need to replant. I was visiting with Penny and thought home gardeners can help. Many of us are dividing plants in our gardens now, or as we buy plants, could pick up one or two extras for UAMS.



I have included below a list of plants they would be interested in having. If you have others, email Penny at prtalbert@uams.edu and she can see if they would work. Plants or seeds can be dropped off Tuesdays and Thursdays in April, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Their building is directly behind the Red Cross building at 401 S. Monroe. They will have signs up directing you where to go. The phone number for their office Is 501-686-6950. Another way you could help is to make a monetary donation to a central Arkansas nursery earmarked for UAMS. We will arrange to use those funds to buy plants from that nursery for UAMS. Just make sure you tell them what it is for. We are working with the Green Industry to make sure the nurseries know what is going on.



We may not be saving lives with pretty plants, but we are restoring our souls! Thanks for helping!

Perennials:

Rudbeckia

Echinacea

Heuchera

Rose Campion

Gaura

Daylily

Asiatic lily

Calla lily

Crocosmia Lily Lucifer

Crinum Trumpet Lily

Phlox - tall

Iris

Dianthus --any variety

Coreopsis

Achillea Yarrow

Hosta

Salvia

Liatris

Lavender

Gaillardia

Verbena

Scabiosa- Pin cushion

Penstemon Beardtongue

Veronica Speedwell

Nepeta Cat mint

Agastache Hyssop

Asparagus Fern

Fox tail fern

Maiden hair fern

Annuals

Vinca periwinkle

Zinnia Profusion

Coleus

Red Fountain grass

Celosia

Melampodium

Gomphrena purple buddy

Lantana new gold; compact varieties

Purslane

Gazania daisy

Let us know if you have any questions.