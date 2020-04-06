Man found dead in SUV submerged in north Arkansas lake, authorities say

A man was found dead early Monday inside a vehicle submerged in a north Arkansas lake, authorities said.

A Nissan Xterra was spotted around 1 a.m. in the waters of Newport Lake near Malcolm Avenue in Newport, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Bobby Pierce, 44, was found dead in the driver’s seat, Newport police said.

Authorities believe the vehicle was traveling west on Malcolm Avenue before it crashed into the lake, according to the report. Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

Police also released details on two other recent deadly wrecks.

On Friday night, 41-year-old Nicholas Hammack died after a Toyota Tacoma veered off Arkansas 9 in Conway County, struck an embankment and overturned in a creek, state police said.

A motorcyclist, 31-year-old Joshua Bell, died Thursday night, according to a state police report, after his Kawasaki crashed into the rear of a Jeep on Arkansas 9 in Morrilton.

At least 114 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.