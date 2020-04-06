Third state lawmaker tests positive for virus

State Rep. Les Warren, R-Hot Springs, announced Monday that he had tested positive for covid-19. He is the third lawmaker known to have the virus.

"The symptoms are minimal and I'm self-isolating at home," Warren said in a news release distributed by House staff Monday morning.

Warren said in the release that he was informed of his positive test Sunday, after receiving some medical treatment over the weekend.

Other lawmakers who have announced positive tests are state Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, and Rep. Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna.

The House and Senate are expected to gavel into session Wednesday to take part in the state's biennial fiscal session.