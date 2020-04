Singer, songwriter John Prine dies at 73

John Prine, the ingenious singer-songwriter who explored the heartbreaks, indignities and absurdities of everyday life in "Angel from Montgomery," "Sam Stone," "Hello in There" and scores of other indelible tunes, died Tuesday at the age of 73.

His family announced his death from complications from the coronavirus. He died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., where he was hospitalized last month.

Winner of a lifetime achievement Grammy earlier this year, Prine sang his conversational lyrics in a voice roughened after throat cancer left him with a disfigured jaw.

He joked that he fumbled so often on the guitar, taught to him as a teenager by his older brother, that people thought he was inventing a new style. But his open-heartedness, eye for detail and sharp and surreal humor brought him the highest admiration from critics, from such peers as Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and from such younger stars as Jason Isbell and Kacey Musgraves, who even named a song after him.

In 2017, Rolling Stone proclaimed him "The Mark Twain of American songwriting."

Prine began playing as a young Army veteran who invented songs to fight boredom while delivering the mail in Maywood, Ill. He and his friend, folk singer Steve Goodman, were still polishing their skills at the Old Town School of Folk Music when Kristofferson, a rising star at the time, heard them sing one night in Chicago, and invited them to share his stage in New York City.

Suddenly noticed by America's most popular folk, rock and country singers, Prine signed with Atlantic Records and released his first album in 1971.

He was among the many promoted as a "New Dylan" and among the few to survive it and find his own way. Few songwriters could equal his wordplay, his empathy or his imagination.

Prine's mischief shined in songs like "Illegal Smile," which he swore wasn't about marijuana; "Spanish Pipedream," about a topless waitress with "something up her sleeve;" and "Dear Abby," in which Prine imagines the advice columnist getting fed up with whiners and hypochondriacs.

Prine was never a major commercial success, but performed for more than four decades, often selling his records at club appearances where he mentored rising country and bluegrass musicians.

Many others adopted his songs. Bonnie Raitt made a signature tune out of "Angel from Montgomery," about the stifled dreams of a lonely housewife, and performed it at the 2020 Grammys ceremony. Bette Midler recorded "Hello in There," Prine's poignant take on old age. Prine wrote "Unwed Fathers" for Tammy Wynette, and "Love Is on a Roll" for Don Williams.

Others who covered Prine's music included Joan Baez, Johnny Cash, John Denver, the Everly Brothers, Carly Simon, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Norah Jones and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Prine himself regarded Dylan and Cash as key influences, bridges between folk and country whose duet on Dylan's country rock album Nashville Skyline made Prine feel there was a place for him in contemporary music. Though mostly raised in Maywood, he spent summers in Paradise, Ky., and felt so great an affinity to his family's roots there he would call himself "pure Kentuckian."

Prine was married three times, and appreciated a relationship that lasted. In 1999, he and Iris DeMent shared vocals on the classic title track of his album In Spite of Ourselves, a ribald tribute to an old married couple.

Prine preferred songs about feelings to topical music, but he did respond at times to the day's headlines. Prine's parents had moved to suburban Chicago from Paradise, a coal town ravaged by strip mining that inspired one of his most cutting protest songs, "Paradise." It appeared on his first album, along with "Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore," which criticized what he saw as false patriotism surrounding the Vietnam War.

Many years later, as President George W. Bush sent soldiers to war, Prine had a song for that, too. In "Some Humans Ain't Human," he wrote: "You're feeling your freedom, and the world's off your back, some cowboy from Texas, starts his own war in Iraq."

Prine's off-hand charisma made him a natural for movies. He appeared in the John Mellencamp film Falling From Grace, and in Billy Bob Thornton's Daddy and Them. His other Grammy Awards include Best Contemporary Folk Recording for his 1991 album The Missing Years, with guest vocalists including Raitt, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and Phil Everly. He won Best Traditional Folk Album in 2004 for Beautiful Dreamer.

