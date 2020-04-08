Virus cases in state hit 1,000, health officials say

The number of positive coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas hit 1,000 Wednesday morning, according to data from the state Health Department.

The number of deaths remained at 18, while 201 people have recovered, the agency reports.

A total of 14,530 tests for covid-19 have been done so far in the state.

Arkansas’ first presumptive case of covid-19 was detected in a Pine Bluff patient March 11. The first two deaths from the illness were reported March 24.

The latest deaths from the virus occurred Monday at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, according to coroner reports.

Rodney Cottrell, 84, died at 10:45 a.m. and Shelley York, 69, died just after 8 p.m.

Cottrell was from The Woodlands, Texas, and Little Rock, according to his obituary. He was diagnosed with covid-19 on March 27, according to the coroner's office.

York, a North Little Rock resident, tested positive for covid-19 after being admitted to the hospital on March 25 with shortness of breath, according to his death report.