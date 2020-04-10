Driver dead, state trooper injured in Fort Smith crash

FORT SMITH — A driver is deceased and an Arkansas State Police trooper is injured after a crash in Fort Smith Friday morning.

Arkansas State Police got a request from a local law enforcement agency at about 7 a.m. to help in stopping a vehicle, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said. Both vehicles went out of control as the traffic stop began to occur.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse of the Sebastian County sheriff’s office said the crash took place on Zero Street in front of the covid-19 test site at the Ben Geren Park Safe Shelter.

The trooper is expected to recover, having sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to Sadler. More information will be released later today.