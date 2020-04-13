Virus infections soar at Cummins Unit, lawmakers told

This file photo, shows a sign for the Arkansas Department of Correction's Cummins Unit prison in Varner, Ark.

The number of confirmed covid-19 cases at the state's largest prison have soared to 43 since the first confirmed case was announced by the Department of Corrections on Sunday, according to two lawmakers briefed on the matter.

The chair of the Legislature's subcommittee on state prisons, state Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R- Branch, said he was told by Corrections Secretary Wendy Kelley on Monday that the disease had spread through a barracks at the Cummins Unit.

Another legislator, state Rep. Vivian Flowers, D- Pine Bluff, said she was also told by a department employee that 43 inmates at the Cummins Unit have tested positive.

A Department of Corrections said in a statement Monday afternoon that 43 of 46 inmates housed in a single barracks at the prison have tested positive.