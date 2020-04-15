Body found near Springdale trail, police say

A body was found Wednesday morning under the bridge where Silent Grove Road crosses over the Lake Springdale Trail. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/LAURINDA JOENKS)

SPRINGDALE — A body was found Wednesday morning under a bridge in Springdale, police said.

Police received a call at about 9:15 a.m. from a city worker who had found the body at the bridge where Silent Grove Road crosses over the Lake Springdale Trail, police spokesman Lt. Jeff Taylor said. He noted the body was not visible from the trail.

The body showed some decomposition and couldn’t immediately be identified, according to Taylor.

The Benton County coroner will continue that part of the investigation, the spokesman said. Police detectives are also investigating the death.