Nearly $30k awarded to Little Rock homeless service providers

Little Rock has awarded nearly $30,000 in grants to aid local homeless services providers in their response to the covid-19 pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.

The money will help the 15 providers who received funds purchase cleaning and disinfecting supplies, thermometers, personal items, tents for unsheltered individuals and other supplies to help stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Grant applications opened March 24 and grants of up to $2,500 were awarded on a rolling basis.

The service providers awarded grants are Arkansas Women’s Outreach; Better Community Development, Inc.; Canvas Community United Methodist Church; Depaul USA, Inc.; Family Promise of Pulaski County; Gaines House; Gyst House, Inc.; Immerse Arkansas; Lucie’s Place; Our House, Inc.; Quality Living Center; St. Francis House; Tendaji CDC; Union Rescue Mission; and Women & Children First.

In a news release Tuesday evening, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said such aid is important if the city is to recover from the public health crisis it faces.

“It’s critical for every resident to do his or her part to slow the spread of this disease,” Scott said. “However, it’s important that the city of Little Rock help fill in the gap for organizations that are on the front lines of servicing our brothers and sisters who are even more vulnerable because of housing and food insecurity.”