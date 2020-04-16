Body found near Springdale trail

A body was found Wednesday morning under the bridge where Silent Grove Road crosses over the Lake Springdale Trail. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/LAURINDA JOENKS)

SPRINGDALE -- The body of a man was found Wednesday morning under the bridge where Silent Grove Road crosses over the Lake Springdale Trail.

Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford said the body had been there for some time. The body will be taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

The man's identity isn't yet available. Police were trying to reach the next of kin.

A member of the city's Public Works staff was removing brush when he discovered the body, according to James Smith, deputy director of the department.

Lt. Jeff Taylor said the Police Department received the call at 9:15 a.m.

Taylor said the body couldn't be seen from the trail.

The Springdale Police Department and Benton County Coroner's Office will continue the investigation, Taylor said.

The body was found in a part of Springdale in Benton County.

NW News on 04/16/2020