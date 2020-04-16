Crash into fallen tree kills 1, injures another in Pine Bluff; pedestrian fatally struck on interstate

A vehicle crashed into a fallen tree early Thursday in Pine Bluff, leaving one person dead and another injured, police said.

The vehicle was traveling south on Hutchinson Street near Smart Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when it hit a tree that had fallen near the road, according to a news release.

The identities of the deceased and injured were not released.

In a separate crash about 12 hours earlier in rural Mississippi County, a Bullpit, Ill., man was fatally struck on Interstate 55, according to Arkansas State Police.

Richard Snider, 57, was walking across the interstate around 1:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report, when a tractor-trailer traveling south struck him.

Snider died, and no other injuries were listed in the report.

At least 125 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.