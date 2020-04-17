Draft for block grant funds available

FORT SMITH -- The draft of Fort Smith's annual action plan for Program Year 2020 Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Act funds is available for review in a portable document file on the Fort Smith Community Development Department webpage.

Department Director Matt Jennings wrote in a notice that information presented in the plan includes the grant funds anticipated to be received, the range of eligible activities that may be undertaken and the proposed projects to be included in the applications. It is to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Little Rock field office by May 15.

Written comments concerning the plan, the notice states, are to be submitted to: Matt Jennings (mjennings@fortsmithar.gov) or Candyce Gabucci (cgabucci@fortsmithar.gov), Community Development Department, City of Fort Smith, P.O. Box 1908, Fort Smith, AR 72902 no later than 4 p.m. May 14. Written comments received by then will be submitted with the plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

State Desk on 04/17/2020