Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Draft for block grant funds available

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:29 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- The draft of Fort Smith's annual action plan for Program Year 2020 Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Act funds is available for review in a portable document file on the Fort Smith Community Development Department webpage.

Department Director Matt Jennings wrote in a notice that information presented in the plan includes the grant funds anticipated to be received, the range of eligible activities that may be undertaken and the proposed projects to be included in the applications. It is to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Little Rock field office by May 15.

Written comments concerning the plan, the notice states, are to be submitted to: Matt Jennings (mjennings@fortsmithar.gov) or Candyce Gabucci (cgabucci@fortsmithar.gov), Community Development Department, City of Fort Smith, P.O. Box 1908, Fort Smith, AR 72902 no later than 4 p.m. May 14. Written comments received by then will be submitted with the plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

State Desk on 04/17/2020

Print Headline: Draft for block grant funds available

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT