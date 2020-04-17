ESPN analyst praises UA basketball's haul

ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi has the University of Arkansas basketball recruiting class ranked No. 6 in the nation.

Coach Eric Musselman and his staff have inked two of the four high school prospects who factor into the rankings. College transfers aren't included.

The Razorbacks signed ESPN 4-star guard Davonte Davis, 6-4, 175 pounds, of Jacksonville in November. Fort Smith Northside center and ESPN 4-star Jaylin Williams, 6-10, 230, inked with the Hogs on Wednesday. ESPN also rates Davis the No. 18 shooting guard and No. 83 overall prospect, while Williams is the No. 13 center and No. 88 prospect nationally.

Shooting guard Moses Moody, 6-6, 200, of Montverde (Fla.) Academy is expected to sign with the Hogs soon. Point guard Khalen "KK" Robinson, 6-1, 180, of Oak Hill (Va.) Academy said he will sign with Arkansas on Monday, which is his father's birthday. ESPN rates both 4-star prospects.

"All four prospects are in the ESPN 100, which means there is talent to contribute right away and potential to be even better over time," Biancardi said.

Moody made the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps underclassman team after averaging 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks a game as a sophomore at North Little Rock. He then transferred to Montverde for his junior and senior seasons.

Biancardi rates Moody the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 38 overall prospect.

"Moody is one of the better shooters both behind and inside the arc," he said. "He is best from a catch-and-shoot scenario."

Robinson is rated the No. 20 point guard and the No. 82 overall recruit nationally. He was named to the All-Arkansas Preps first team after averaging 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals a game while leading Bryant to the Class 6A state title game as a junior. He transferred to Oak Hill for his senior season.

"Robinson owns speed and quickness to thrive in the transition game," Biancardi said. "He shows a strong penetration game along with a capability of hitting the three-point shot. He also could be a pesky on-ball defender."

Williams averaged 18.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.7 assists while earning first-team All-Arkansas Preps honors as a senior. He also was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

"Williams is more of an inside-first scoring threat who rebounds with energy," Biancardi said. "Right now from an offensive standpoint, he is a ball-screen-and-roll player with the defensive ability and mobility to defend ball screens."

Davis was named the All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year after averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals as a senior.

"He has a good floor game with length as a point guard," Biancardi said. "I like his craftiness with the ball in his hands. He has a knack of creating space for himself and getting a defender off balance with his change-of-pace dribble. It allows him to shoot it or drive it."

Biancardi is impressed with what Musselman and his staff have done since arriving at Arkansas.

"Since Coach Muss started in Fayetteville, he has made a commitment to evaluating and recruiting the top in-state talent," he said. "This class is loaded with homegrown talent. Collectively they bring a scoring punch along with open floor ability, and they compete with a good energy level. They are all capable of starting or playing starter minutes."

The four in-state products could set the Hogs up for a good run in the SEC.

"If this group can stay together and grow together, it could bring the Razorbacks future success," Biancardi said.

Email Richard Davenportat rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 04/17/2020