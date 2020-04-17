Some Benton County revenue offices closed because of covid-19

Customers sit a safe distance apart Thursday while waiting for their number to be called at the state revenue office in Bentonville. Go to nwaonline.com/photos to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

BENTONVILLE -- Some state revenue offices in Benton County are closed, including one of the busiest in the state, because of covid-19, officials said.

There are 134 state revenue offices in the state, and 117 of them are open, said Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. The other 17 closed because they are in county or city buildings closed because of the pandemic, he said.

Web watch For more information from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, visit www.dfa.arkansas.gov.

The revenue office on West Walnut Street in Rogers is in a building owned by Benton County. County Judge Barry Moehring closed all county offices to the public last month. The revenue office in Gravette uses space in a leased building. That office also is closed.

The revenue office in Decatur usually is open one day a week, but it's in City Hall, which is closed, Mayor Bob Tharp said.

The county has posted reminders on social media the revenue office at 2401 S.W. D St. in Bentonville is open. The state leases that space, Hardin said.

The county subleases space in the D Street building for the collector and assessor, but those offices are closed, Moehring said. The county urges residents to use its website -- bentoncountyar.gov -- for those services.

County Assessor Roderick Grieve said the personal property staff has processed, on average, 900 online assessments a day for the past 30 days.

The county placed signs on the doors of all facilities March 16 when access was first restricted, said Channing Barker, county communications director. A new sign alerting residents to the Bentonville D Street revenue office location has since been added at the Rogers and Gravette locations, she said.

The revenue office at 707 S. Lincoln St., Suite A, in Siloam Springs also is open. The state also leases that office, Hardin said.

Bryan Bierman of Gentry said he came to the Siloam Springs office Wednesday just by chance because he didn't know if it would be open. He and a small group of others stood outside practicing social distancing and waiting to go inside.

The Bentonville and Rogers offices are among the top 10 busiest in the state, Hardin said.

Many services offered by the revenue office can be done online such as vehicle registration and replacing a lost license, Hardin said.

Revenue offices in Fayetteville, Lincoln, Springdale and West Fork in Washington County are open, Hardin said.

Arkansans may conduct revenue office business at any of the 134 offices. There is no requirement any service be completed in the county in which they live, Hardin said.

NW News on 04/17/2020