FOOTBALL

Bears release TE Burton

The Chicago Bears released veteran tight end Trey Burton after his injury-riddled season on Friday. Burton dealt with a groin injury all last season and went on injured reserve in November after hurting his calf in a win over Detroit. He had 14 receptions for 84 yards in eight games. And when the Bears signed former All-Pro Jimmy Graham last month, that put his future in question. Burton agreed to a $32 million, four-year contract with Chicago in free agency in March 2018. He set career highs with 54 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the Bears. But he hasn't been able to get healthy since he missed their playoff loss to Philadelphia due to groin tightness at the end of the 2018 season.

Patriots re-sign DL Butler

The New England Patriots re-signed restricted free-agent defensive lineman Adam Butler on Friday. The move adds some stability to the line following the departure of defensive tackle Danny Shelton to Detroit during free agency. Butler has spent the past three seasons in New England after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He's appeared in 48 regular-season games with eight starts, making 62 tackles and 11 sacks. He had a career-high 26 tackles and six sacks in 2019.

BASKETBALL

Tar Heels' PG enters NBA Draft

North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony is entering the NBA Draft. Anthony announced his decision Friday. He had been considered a likely one-and-done player and a high first-round draft prospect before his arrival in Chapel Hill, though he had said last month he was delaying any draft announcements while looking to find ways to help amid the coronavirus pandemic. Anthony -- son of former UNLV and NBA player Greg Anthony -- averaged a team-high 18.5 points, starting with 34 points against Notre Dame to set an ACC record for points by a freshman in his debut. But the Tar Heels (14-19) suffered the first losing season in Coach Roy Williams' Hall of Fame career. Anthony, 6-3, missed 11 games due to arthroscopic knee surgery, sparking some to question whether he and other top draft prospects should shut it down or return from injury. But Anthony remained adamant he would return, then did for the final 13 games.

Sports on 04/18/2020