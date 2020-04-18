Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Cabot

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating a Friday night shooting involving a Cabot police officer, according to a news release.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to 300 Chapel Ridge Road in Cabot. where Caleb Morrison, 31, was barricaded inside of the bathroom in his former girlfriend’s apartment, the release said.

Police said Morrison exited the bathroom brandishing a knife, and officers attempted to subdue him with what they described as an electronic control device.

According to the release, Morrison began to stab himself with the knife as an officer fired a non-lethal shotgun round. Morrison then lunged toward an officer, who fired his pistol at Morrison, the release said.

Morrison was later apprehended by Cabot officers after leaving the apartment through a window. He was taken to a Little Rock hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.

At the request of the Cabot Police Department, special agents of the Arkansas State Police will be leading the investigation into the police shooting, the release said.

Cabot Police Department spokesman Sgt. Chris Reilly said the department is not releasing any information about the incident at this time.

State police do not have the authority to release information regarding the incident other than aspects that pertain to their investigation, according to spokesman Bill Sadler.

The name of the officer who shot Morrison was not released Sunday.