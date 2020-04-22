Forecasters: Hail, damaging wind predicted Wednesday across Arkansas; isolated tornadoes also possible

Nearly all of Arkansas could see severe weather Wednesday, with southern and western areas at the highest risk, according to the National Weather Service

Forecasters said an area of the state including Hot Springs and Pine Bluff are at an enhanced risk for severe weather, while a more central section of the state including Fort Smith and Little Rock are at a slight risk.

Northern areas are at a marginal risk.

Storms are expected to begin moving from the west to Arkansas beginning around 2 or 3 p.m., said meteorologist Dennis Cavanaugh with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Cavanaugh said the main concerns for severe weather with that system are damaging winds and hail.

A separate low pressure system will enter the state later in the day, between 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Cavanaugh said, and that system may also bring severe weather, including a greater chance for tornadoes, mainly in southern and western areas.

Cavanaugh said how great a risk the low pressure system will pose in terms of severe weather and especially tornadoes depends on certain conditions during the day Wednesday, including how high temperatures climb.

He said people should continue monitoring the weather throughout the day, as the forecast could change.

“A lot of that is wait and see,” Cavanaugh said.

Flash flooding is also possible Wednesday. Northwest Arkansas could see the most rain, up to three inches, while most other areas could see up to 1 and a half or 2 inches.