7 Arkansas high school seniors named Presidential Scholars Program semifinalists

Seven Arkansas high school seniors have been named semifinalists in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program and are now eligible to continue in the competition to be among the nation’s 161 Presidential Scholars for 2020.

The Arkansas semifinalists and their high schools are:

• Brooke Avery Bradford of Shirley, Clinton High School.

• Harper Ryan Chambers of Little Rock, Pulaski Academy.

• Kelvin Li Kang of Little Rock, Central High School.

• Jack Norris of Rogers, Rogers High School.

• Priya Thelapurath of Bentonville, Bentonville West High School.

• Amanda Mei Thomsen of Fayetteville, Fayetteville High School.

• Emilee Elizabeth Webb of Leola, Poyen High School.

Bradford is a semifinalist for U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.

The names of the 2020 scholars will be posted in early May.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the president, to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

There are at least two students selected per state to be scholars. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields, raising the total number of honorees around the country to a maximum of 161.

The recognition is considered of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

Application to the program is by invitation only. Students are invited to apply based on their scores on the SAT or ACT exam or by the nomination from the head of the state’s education agency, by the chief state school officer in their states or by the nomination from one of the Presidential Scholars Program partners.

In most years, students chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars receive an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. in June during which they are presented a medallion at a ceremony sponsored by the White House.