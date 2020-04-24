3 men face 23 charges each in gunfire damage

TEXARKANA -- Three men have been formally charged with 23 felony counts each in connection with gunfire that damaged cars and property near the Links Apartments in January.

Carjuan Deshawn Kelley, 19, Trequn Kenvoris Coats, 20, and Jaylen Bowman, 20, all face 23 counts of terroristic acts in a Jan. 20 shooting in the parking lot of the Links Apartments. The incident began with a confrontation between Kelley and the father of his pregnant girlfriend's young son, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The father said he got out of his car and was ready to physically engage Kelley when Kelley produced a black handgun from his waistband, the affidavit said. One witness told investigators Kelley was "firing wildly" in the parking lot. Emergency dispatchers received a number of "shots fired" calls immediately after the shooting.

Officers collected 23 spent 9mm cartridges, two bullets and one live 9mm round from the scene, according to the affidavit. Multiple vehicles at the apartment complex and a nearby hotel were damaged.

One of the calls led officers to the OYO hotel at 5210 State Line Ave. next to the apartment complex. Officers observed a bullet hole in one of the guest room doors. The room's occupants showed officers where a round had struck a lamp, and an officer took the lamp apart and recovered the spent round, the affidavit said.

A car in the OYO parking lot was struck, and the round went through the front windshield. Police received several calls throughout the day from residents of the Links who found their cars had been struck by bullets.

