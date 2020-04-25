Hogs finding way to work together

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks said he got in some throwing with his new receivers during informal workouts after spring practice was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Yeah, we're able to throw," Franks, a senior graduate transfer from Florida, said Friday. "I think the rule around here is you can't be in large groups. But at the same time, we find a way to throw every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

"I think it's important, especially in times like this when everything is limited, to be in a routine because it's easy to get distracted and get out of routine."

Franks, offensive tackle Dalton Wagner and linebacker Bumper Pool -- who were on a media teleconference Friday -- said they're in Fayetteville and working out while finishing their classes online and having virtual meetings with the coaching staff.

Wagner said he's been working out with offensive linemen Shane Clenin and Beaux Limmer.

"Doing bear crawls and all we can," Wagner said. "Just trying to get strong and fast and rebuild that shoulder up."

Wagner, who started every game in 2019 as a redshirt sophomore, underwent shoulder surgery after the season.

"I'll be ready to go once we get back and everything," Wagner said. "Dave [Polanski], our head athletic director, has been really helpful shooting out some rehab stuff and workouts to do at home. Just more stabilization.

"When this all came down, I was approaching the end of my rehab. So right now it's all about strengthening it and just getting everything back to normal."

Franks (ankle) and Pool (back) also are coming back from surgeries.

Franks started the first three games for the Gators last season before dislocating his right ankle at Kentucky. He missed the rest of the season.

"For me, to be honest I've been taking it slow," Franks said. "But at the same time, I've had a bunch of time to recover.

"Dave and the guys here have worked extremely hard getting all of us back. Shoot, I feel really good. I feel almost at 100% and everything's full speed. I think right now it's just about getting back out on the field. It's been forever."

Pool, who started every game last season as a sophomore, said he's fully recovered.

"My back's feeling great," Pool said. "I'm 100% ready to go. Just a little procedure, and I'm excited to get back on campus and get rolling with the guys."

Before returning to Fayetteville, Pool said he had good workouts at home in Lucas, Texas, with the help of his younger brother, Harper.

"He's kind of been like my little personal trainer in the yard, so I've been able to do all of our individual drills," Pool said. "I've got to give him some credit with all that."

This week, the NCAA allowed college teams in all sports to double their virtual meeting time between coaches and players from four to eight hours.

"To get more hours in with your coaches, especially learning a new system, I think it's great for everybody," Franks said. "But I think at the same time, you don't want to overload people. You want to give them the right amount and allow them to learn and process and keep doing that every day."

Prior to this week, the NCAA limited coaches and players to four hours of meeting time.

"The good thing about it is we can do the original four like we've been doing," Pool said. "Then if the coaches want to reach out, we can connect and talk about something. There's extra time to follow up with guys if you have those questions."

Wagner said having eight hours a week allows the coaches to fully explain the plays and schemes, and also answer questions.

"It doesn't make the coaches feel as rushed about the time constraints," Wagner said. "[They're] not having to look at the clock that much. They just know what they've got to get done and talk about it. It allows open communication."

Franks, Pool and Wagner agreed the coaches are doing a good job of getting the offense and defense installed despite the lack of practices.

"It's not, obviously, the most ideal situation in the world," Wagner said. "But it allows players to take a step back without the pressure of having to go out on the field, and you get to learn everything in detail, taking your time.

"Then when camp comes around and we're able to actually go out on the field, you know what you have to do. Now it's just a matter of executing it."

Pool said the players on defense are learning the new playbook in detail.

"We get to slow it down a little bit, really go through every single play, the ins and outs and knowing what the D-line is doing, what the coverages are doing, what the safeties are doing," Pool said. "So we're getting a complete understanding of the entire defense."

Franks hasn't gone through a practice since being injured on Sept. 14.

"I can learn in the classroom, but I'm also a guy who needs to go out on the field and learn like that as well," Franks said. "It's definitely hard, but if you put your mind and you put a principle down and have a plan, it makes things a little easier."

