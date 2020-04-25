Shepherd to keep speaker post

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd said he was “humbled and honored by the trust” of his fellow lawmakers after his reelection as speaker Friday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/425house/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, was unanimously reelected by his colleagues on Friday as speaker-designate, putting him in line to serve in the House's top post for the 93rd General Assembly, which begins in 2021.

In March 2018, Shepherd was first elected as House speaker-designate over Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, in a 57-41 vote. That was to lead the 92nd General Assembly, scheduled to start in January 2019.

Then the House voted to elevate Shepherd to speaker sooner than expected, in June 2018, after then-Speaker Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia, resigned to take a job at the University of Central Arkansas.

Shepherd, a five-term state representative, was unopposed Friday for reelection for speaker-designate. His only announced challenger, House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Joe Jett, R-Success, changed his mind in March about running.

"I truly am humbled and honored by the trust and confidence you have once again showed in me," Shepherd said in brief remarks at the Jack Stephens Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where the House was convened to adjourn the spring's fiscal session.

This year's fiscal session lasted 17 days amid the covid-19 pandemic, setting a record for the shortest of the state's six fiscal sessions, which date back to 2010.

Friday's brief adjournment meeting at the basketball arena was punctuated by the selection of a speaker-designate and the Republican caucus electing its leadership for the next two years. The Senate met in the state Capitol for about four minutes before adjourning. Both houses took steps during the fiscal session to avoid having members sit in close proximity. Three members of the House tested positive for covid-19, the infection caused by coronavirus.

The 100-member House includes 76 Republicans and 24 Democrats.

House Republicans voted remotely to elect Rep. Austin McCollum, R-Bentonville, to serve as majority leader; Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, to be majority whip; and Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville to serve as secretary for the majority.

McCollum defeated Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, for the top spot in the Republican caucus. At 29, McCollum is one of the youngest members of the House.

In a brief interview Friday, McCollum said that his pitch to members was to support a variety of opinions in the caucus.

"The tent we have in the Republican Party is a big one," McCollum said.

The House leadership team for the 93rd General Assembly will formally take over in January 2021, however, they will begin transitioning into their roles in the fall, said current Majority Leader Marcus Richmond, R-Gravelly.

The formal vote to elect the next speaker will occur at the start of the next regular legislative session in January 2021.

Shepherd is likely to remain in the speaker's chair at that point, barring changes to the House's composition following the 2020 elections.

Shepherd is unopposed for reelection in his home district and Democrats face steep odds against taking back the House: They would have to win nearly every race they are competing in to win a majority.

Shepherd, 44, served as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee prior to being elected speaker. An attorney, Shepherd lives with his wife and two children in El Dorado.

Speaking to a reporter Friday, Shepherd said the coronavirus pandemic would likely continue to have an impact on the 93rd General Assembly.

"We've got to turn the corner on this virus," Shepherd said. "Beyond that, as far as what we take up and what has to be a priority, I think at this point it's got to be looking at what we can do to reignite Arkansas."

Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, told senators that legislative committee meetings will resume in a limited fashion with the Legislative Council meeting on May 15.

Proposed rules allowing for proxy votes are being drafted for the standing committees and the council to adopt, he said, and an upgrade is being explored allowing for remote participation by lawmakers for meetings in the Multi-Agency Complex west of the state Capitol.

"Meetings that can be postponed and delayed, I have asked the chairs to do that until we get through the worst of the virus outbreak," Hendren said after the session. "But in the meantime, there are some things that have to be done by law, so those are going to be done."

Hendren said he expects the Legislative Council to resume meeting monthly.

The next president pro tempore is set to be Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, who was chosen by the 35-member Senate on April 16.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd offers a handshaking gesture to fellow legislators, including (left) Stephen Meeks on Friday in Little Rock, where Shepherd was reelected to another term as speaker. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/425house/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

