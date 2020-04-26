Incorporations

Benton County
Amkey Retail Consultant LLC, Ann Marie Kehoe, 82 Stonehaven Drive, Bella Vista
Amore Fashion Boutique Online LLC, Jasmine Hicks, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Bumz LLC, Demarcus Williams, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
C & T Design House LLC, James Seth Thompson, 1731 Cherrie St., Bentonville
City 2 City Transport Services LLC, Daniel Duncan, 2637 S. Everest Ave., Rogers
Compass Control Systems LLC, Stacie Stromer, 108 Woodlou Lane, Rogers
Davin Premium LLC, Davin Lamar Chitwood, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Diamond Therapy Partners LLC, Janet E. Simpson, 2802 Langmead Drive, Rogers
DK Artful Kreatividee LLC, Kimberly Ann (Schafer) Dodd, 35 Farnham Drive, Bella Vista
Eastern Healing Strategics LLC, Mary Liu, 808 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville
Fariha Holdings LLC, Fariha Siddiq, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
First Baptist Church Lowell Inc., Gary Phillips, 409 Johnson Ave., Lowell
Gabtip LLC, Richard Tuel, 1720 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 4, Bentonville
Grace United Methodist Church, Jim Aldrich, 67 Yocum Road, Rogers
Heritage Choice LLC, Kelly D. Sweeten, 8296 Titleist Lane, Rogers
Hummingbird Property Management LLC, Stephania Woods, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Hutcheson Court Apartments LLC, Rob Coleman, 5102 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers
Insurance Matters LLC, Sandra Renee Taylor, 1901 S.W. Redwood Ave., Bentonville
J&B Painting LLC, Jerry Wayne Brown, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
JER Holdings LLC, Richard C. Binns, 3701 S.W. Second St., Bentonville
Lewis Walker LLC, Shambrey Walker, 2 Brierton Lane, Bella Vista
Lightning Lawn Care LLC, Justin Smedley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Living Waters United Methodist Church, Heath Bradley, 6 Mayfair Lane, Bella Vista
Lori's Signed Sealed Delivered LLC, Lori Vega, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Loyal Fam Entertainment LLC, Roy Lee Perry Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
March 19, Industries LLC, James Lucas Hungerford, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Martha Gonzalez-Michaelis LPC, PLLC, Martha Gonzalez-Michaelis, 6113 W. Noble St., Rogers
Modern Metal Co. LLC, Victor Onishenko, 5783 S. Primrose Road, Lowell
Mosarc LLC, Samuel O. Marsh, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Murphy Oil Since 2014 Corp., Ervin Baldwin Murphy, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Natural State Pro Wash Inc., Brent A. Brown, 9550 Grimes Drive, Rogers
NWA Gutter Protection LLC, Brian Lucht, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
NWA Pro Washing LLC, Dakota Sean Welborn, 906 N. Dove Drive, Rogers
Oat Investments LLC, Cody A. Averett, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Onyx Medical LLC, Jonathan Marcus Hinson, 4510 W. Pat Lee Parkway, Rogers
Pa&J Services LLC, Joe Loethen, 422 W. Walnut St., Rogers
Pretty Pony Ranch LLC, Barry Douglas Stanley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
R & Jess Electric LLC, Ramon Flores, 326 N. Bloomington St., Suite A, Lowell
R & R Road Warriors 75 LLC, Ramona Fisher, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Redneck Food Wagon LLC, Shannon Kimberly Parker, 14759 Oakcrest Drive, Siloam Springs
Rendercake LLC, Joseph N. Palomino, 1913 S.W. Aspen St., Bentonville
RKC Sales Alliance LLC, Cody L. Buffer, 4607 S.W. Branch St., Bentonville
Rogers Welding Supply LLC, Troy Travis Hill, 503 S.W. Keystone St., Bentonville
RST Bentonville LLC, Scott Audrain, 5100 J.B. Hunt Drive, Suite 800, Rogers
Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, Craig Gavin, 196 Dawn Drive, Centerton
Salon Venues LLC, Jessica Henley, 2 Roding Circle, Bella Vista
Sandman's Softwash Inc., Delton Sanders, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
SBR Vertical LLC, Russ Plumley, 1111 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Shewmaker Construction LLC, Brian Anthony Shewmaker, 12670 Miller Church Road, Bentonville
Snack Guys Vending LLC, William Brian Biggs, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Tolese LLC, Tolese Critchfield, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Transpacific Holdings LLC, Graham Mottola, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Unparalleled Images LLC, Hayden Valentine, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Van Johnson Assets LLC, Michael Van Johnson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Carroll County
D.A. Ramsey LLC, Allen Haines, 201 Paradise Hights Drive, Berryville
Hyppolite Designs & Media Inc., Deborah Lynn Miller-Hyppolite, 1202 McKennon St., Berryville
Larry's Professional Home Inspection LLC, Larry C. Stamps, 1 Fairway Place, Holiday Island
Sav's Beauty Boutique LLC, Savannah Ashleigh Miller, 1202 McKennon St., Berryville
Washington County
Ahavah In Our Hearts Ministry LLC, Somer Colbert, 8152 La Scala Ave., Springdale
Air Comfort Solutions Arkansas LLC, Kirby Johnson, 1250 N. Leverett Ave., Fayetteville
Alchemy Customs LLC, Nathaniel Duane Spencer, 1236 N. Tradition Ave., Fayetteville
Baang STNL LLC, Jeremiah Eugene Pickett, 109 Spring St., Suite 6, Springdale
Beth Rogers Counseling LLC, Beth Rogers, 4041 Legacy Drive, Springdale
Bradford Payne Architect LLC, Bradford L. Payne, 638 W. Founders Park Drive, Springdale
Davidson's Express Trucking LLC, Quaderrius Davidson, 1713 E. Fifth St., Fayetteville
Discover Sola LLC, Garrett Perkins, 1743 S. Meadow River Drive, Fayetteville
Fayetteville East Mountain Building LLC, Donald Baird, 2876 N. Old Dominion Way, Fayetteville
Five S Cattle & Trucking LLC, Hunter Sweat, 6235 Cord Ave., Springdale
GBGBAR LLC, Jeffery L. Morris, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Ivar Oil Services LLC, Kendrick Nunez, 1701 S. West End St., Building A, Apt. 3, Springdale
Jaimee Benson LLC, Jaimee Lynn Benson, 2038 N. East Oaks Drive, No. 7, Fayetteville
JJEC Opportunity Fund LLC, John Cloyed, 649 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville
Ligna Chemical Co., Weston Philip Carr, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
McAlexander Holding LLC, Chris L. McAlexander, 2807 N. Clark Road, Fayetteville
Natural State Aesthetics PLLC, Hans Barron Heymann MD, 613 N. Willow Ave., Fayetteville
Nelson Teo Landscaping LLC, Christina Teo, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Oklahoma Property Investments LLC, Kalvin Cackler, 1401 Dyer St., Springdale
Ouachita Nutrition LLC, Nguyet My Nguyen, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Ozark Septic Tank Pumping LLC, Adrian Moore, 14695 Cliffbriar Road, West Fork
Randy Trevino Ministries, Randy Trevino, 3996 Ferns Valley Loop, Springdale
Sara M. Reed MD LLC, Sara M. Reed, 10816 Blue Sky Road, Farmington
Sider Ventures LLC, Omar A. Kasim, 1594 Niagara St., Springdale
Skin Laundry LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3425 N. Futrall Drive, Suite 103, Fayetteville
Sunshine Roofing & Construction Inc., Samantha Marisol Manjarrez, 2215 Sweetwater Ranch Ave., Springdale
Sweet Life Organic LLC, Candie Michelle Clark, 7867 Alivia Circle, Springdale
Timeless Hardwood Floors LLC, Joseph Christopher Fontenot Jr., 4288 E. Fast Lane, Fayetteville
Tony Harrison Global Ministries, Anthony Scott Harrison, 2303 Patricia St., Springdale
Totem Health PLLC, Michael Brent Hutsell, 5203 Willow Creek Drive, No. 2, Springdale
WDH Brokerage LLC, Robert K. Rhoads, 75 N. East Ave., Suite 500, Fayetteville.
SundayMonday Business on 04/26/2020
Print Headline: Incorporations