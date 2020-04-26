Sections
Incorporations

Today at 1:00 a.m.

Benton County

Amkey Retail Consultant LLC, Ann Marie Kehoe, 82 Stonehaven Drive, Bella Vista

Amore Fashion Boutique Online LLC, Jasmine Hicks, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Bumz LLC, Demarcus Williams, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

C & T Design House LLC, James Seth Thompson, 1731 Cherrie St., Bentonville

City 2 City Transport Services LLC, Daniel Duncan, 2637 S. Everest Ave., Rogers

Compass Control Systems LLC, Stacie Stromer, 108 Woodlou Lane, Rogers

Davin Premium LLC, Davin Lamar Chitwood, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Diamond Therapy Partners LLC, Janet E. Simpson, 2802 Langmead Drive, Rogers

DK Artful Kreatividee LLC, Kimberly Ann (Schafer) Dodd, 35 Farnham Drive, Bella Vista

Eastern Healing Strategics LLC, Mary Liu, 808 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Fariha Holdings LLC, Fariha Siddiq, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

First Baptist Church Lowell Inc., Gary Phillips, 409 Johnson Ave., Lowell

Gabtip LLC, Richard Tuel, 1720 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 4, Bentonville

Grace United Methodist Church, Jim Aldrich, 67 Yocum Road, Rogers

Heritage Choice LLC, Kelly D. Sweeten, 8296 Titleist Lane, Rogers

Hummingbird Property Management LLC, Stephania Woods, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Hutcheson Court Apartments LLC, Rob Coleman, 5102 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Insurance Matters LLC, Sandra Renee Taylor, 1901 S.W. Redwood Ave., Bentonville

J&B Painting LLC, Jerry Wayne Brown, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

JER Holdings LLC, Richard C. Binns, 3701 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Lewis Walker LLC, Shambrey Walker, 2 Brierton Lane, Bella Vista

Lightning Lawn Care LLC, Justin Smedley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Living Waters United Methodist Church, Heath Bradley, 6 Mayfair Lane, Bella Vista

Lori's Signed Sealed Delivered LLC, Lori Vega, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Loyal Fam Entertainment LLC, Roy Lee Perry Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

March 19, Industries LLC, James Lucas Hungerford, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Martha Gonzalez-Michaelis LPC, PLLC, Martha Gonzalez-Michaelis, 6113 W. Noble St., Rogers

Modern Metal Co. LLC, Victor Onishenko, 5783 S. Primrose Road, Lowell

Mosarc LLC, Samuel O. Marsh, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Murphy Oil Since 2014 Corp., Ervin Baldwin Murphy, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Natural State Pro Wash Inc., Brent A. Brown, 9550 Grimes Drive, Rogers

NWA Gutter Protection LLC, Brian Lucht, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

NWA Pro Washing LLC, Dakota Sean Welborn, 906 N. Dove Drive, Rogers

Oat Investments LLC, Cody A. Averett, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Onyx Medical LLC, Jonathan Marcus Hinson, 4510 W. Pat Lee Parkway, Rogers

Pa&J Services LLC, Joe Loethen, 422 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Pretty Pony Ranch LLC, Barry Douglas Stanley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

R & Jess Electric LLC, Ramon Flores, 326 N. Bloomington St., Suite A, Lowell

R & R Road Warriors 75 LLC, Ramona Fisher, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Redneck Food Wagon LLC, Shannon Kimberly Parker, 14759 Oakcrest Drive, Siloam Springs

Rendercake LLC, Joseph N. Palomino, 1913 S.W. Aspen St., Bentonville

RKC Sales Alliance LLC, Cody L. Buffer, 4607 S.W. Branch St., Bentonville

Rogers Welding Supply LLC, Troy Travis Hill, 503 S.W. Keystone St., Bentonville

RST Bentonville LLC, Scott Audrain, 5100 J.B. Hunt Drive, Suite 800, Rogers

Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, Craig Gavin, 196 Dawn Drive, Centerton

Salon Venues LLC, Jessica Henley, 2 Roding Circle, Bella Vista

Sandman's Softwash Inc., Delton Sanders, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

SBR Vertical LLC, Russ Plumley, 1111 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Shewmaker Construction LLC, Brian Anthony Shewmaker, 12670 Miller Church Road, Bentonville

Snack Guys Vending LLC, William Brian Biggs, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Tolese LLC, Tolese Critchfield, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Transpacific Holdings LLC, Graham Mottola, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Unparalleled Images LLC, Hayden Valentine, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Van Johnson Assets LLC, Michael Van Johnson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Carroll County

D.A. Ramsey LLC, Allen Haines, 201 Paradise Hights Drive, Berryville

Hyppolite Designs & Media Inc., Deborah Lynn Miller-Hyppolite, 1202 McKennon St., Berryville

Larry's Professional Home Inspection LLC, Larry C. Stamps, 1 Fairway Place, Holiday Island

Sav's Beauty Boutique LLC, Savannah Ashleigh Miller, 1202 McKennon St., Berryville

Washington County

Ahavah In Our Hearts Ministry LLC, Somer Colbert, 8152 La Scala Ave., Springdale

Air Comfort Solutions Arkansas LLC, Kirby Johnson, 1250 N. Leverett Ave., Fayetteville

Alchemy Customs LLC, Nathaniel Duane Spencer, 1236 N. Tradition Ave., Fayetteville

Baang STNL LLC, Jeremiah Eugene Pickett, 109 Spring St., Suite 6, Springdale

Beth Rogers Counseling LLC, Beth Rogers, 4041 Legacy Drive, Springdale

Bradford Payne Architect LLC, Bradford L. Payne, 638 W. Founders Park Drive, Springdale

Davidson's Express Trucking LLC, Quaderrius Davidson, 1713 E. Fifth St., Fayetteville

Discover Sola LLC, Garrett Perkins, 1743 S. Meadow River Drive, Fayetteville

Fayetteville East Mountain Building LLC, Donald Baird, 2876 N. Old Dominion Way, Fayetteville

Five S Cattle & Trucking LLC, Hunter Sweat, 6235 Cord Ave., Springdale

GBGBAR LLC, Jeffery L. Morris, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Ivar Oil Services LLC, Kendrick Nunez, 1701 S. West End St., Building A, Apt. 3, Springdale

Jaimee Benson LLC, Jaimee Lynn Benson, 2038 N. East Oaks Drive, No. 7, Fayetteville

JJEC Opportunity Fund LLC, John Cloyed, 649 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Ligna Chemical Co., Weston Philip Carr, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

McAlexander Holding LLC, Chris L. McAlexander, 2807 N. Clark Road, Fayetteville

Natural State Aesthetics PLLC, Hans Barron Heymann MD, 613 N. Willow Ave., Fayetteville

Nelson Teo Landscaping LLC, Christina Teo, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Oklahoma Property Investments LLC, Kalvin Cackler, 1401 Dyer St., Springdale

Ouachita Nutrition LLC, Nguyet My Nguyen, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Ozark Septic Tank Pumping LLC, Adrian Moore, 14695 Cliffbriar Road, West Fork

Randy Trevino Ministries, Randy Trevino, 3996 Ferns Valley Loop, Springdale

Sara M. Reed MD LLC, Sara M. Reed, 10816 Blue Sky Road, Farmington

Sider Ventures LLC, Omar A. Kasim, 1594 Niagara St., Springdale

Skin Laundry LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3425 N. Futrall Drive, Suite 103, Fayetteville

Sunshine Roofing & Construction Inc., Samantha Marisol Manjarrez, 2215 Sweetwater Ranch Ave., Springdale

Sweet Life Organic LLC, Candie Michelle Clark, 7867 Alivia Circle, Springdale

Timeless Hardwood Floors LLC, Joseph Christopher Fontenot Jr., 4288 E. Fast Lane, Fayetteville

Tony Harrison Global Ministries, Anthony Scott Harrison, 2303 Patricia St., Springdale

Totem Health PLLC, Michael Brent Hutsell, 5203 Willow Creek Drive, No. 2, Springdale

WDH Brokerage LLC, Robert K. Rhoads, 75 N. East Ave., Suite 500, Fayetteville.

Print Headline: Incorporations

