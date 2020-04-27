A great week of gardening!

This past week was an amazing week for gardening. We had a few rainy days, but it wasn't a total loss on any but one day. The cooler weather also made it quite nice to be outside. I am gradually renovating all my annual and vegetable gardens. I am harvesting cool season vegetables and replanting with warm season plants. In our current environment more people than ever are planting edibles. It can be hard to find some of the varieties you are looking for since they are going quickly. I haven't found jalapeno plants or peppers in the store lately. What is that about?

I also spent a great deal of time weeding before planting. I don't know about you, but I have never had so much poison ivy in my yard as I do this year.

I am trying to get to the small plants and pulling them up, but I think it may be winning! I am slowly but surely putting in summer color and pulling winter annuals.

All the greens--kale, cabbage and mustard that graced my flower beds are gone, and the pansies and violas will follow this week.



I got all the plants that have been sitting in pots for almost a year planted in the new bed I created with the new sidewalks last year.

That area is also mulched. I put in a new raised bed for tomatoes,

and have planted squash and peppers too. My husband built a new frame to reinforce my original raised bed which was starting to sag,

so I will renovate it this week as well. He will finish the bed with a rail on the top of it. My blueberries have lots of fruit on them

and the blackberries are blooming their hearts out.

Where some of the vines have touched the ground, I now have new plants sprouting--layering in action!



I also have lots of blooms in the garden. Several of my clematis are blooming.

I still have some lingering flowers on kerria and azaleas, along with Summer Snowflake viburnum,

and the Calycanthus

and Sinocalycanthus

are stunning. Both are easy plants to grow and shine every spring. Unfortunately no fragrance on either of these plants, but the color alone is worth growing them. Roses are kicking into bloom

and this week the itea

will be in full bloom and my garden sage

herb is stunning with purple flowers. It is a great time to be in the garden with new delights every day.

