Inmate at Sebastian County jail, 36, dies of apparent seizure

Arkansas State Police are investigating at the request of the Sebastian County sheriff's office after an inmate at the county jail was pronounced dead at a hospital after experiencing an apparent seizure at the jail on Friday night.

The detainee — Jacob W. Honeycutt, 36, of Fort Smith — was pronounced dead at Baptist Health-Fort Smith, state police said in a news release on Saturday evening.

Another inmate at the jail told officers around 8:30 p.m. Friday that Honeycutt appeared to be having a seizure, state police said in the release.

Life-saving measures were attempted by nurses and sheriff's office personnel, according to the release.

Honeycutt's body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, state police said.