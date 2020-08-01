Inmate at Sebastian County jail, 36, dies of apparent seizure

File photo
Arkansas State Police are investigating at the request of the Sebastian County sheriff's office after an inmate at the county jail was pronounced dead at a hospital after experiencing an apparent seizure at the jail on Friday night.
The detainee — Jacob W. Honeycutt, 36, of Fort Smith — was pronounced dead at Baptist Health-Fort Smith, state police said in a news release on Saturday evening.
Another inmate at the jail told officers around 8:30 p.m. Friday that Honeycutt appeared to be having a seizure, state police said in the release.
Life-saving measures were attempted by nurses and sheriff's office personnel, according to the release.
Honeycutt's body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, state police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.