FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in East Rutherford, N.J. Mosley has chosen to opt out for the NFL season because of family health concerns, two people familiar with the decision tell The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

FOOTBALL

Stafford on covid list

Matthew Stafford was put on the reserve/covid-19 list by the Detroit Lions, according to the league's transactions report Saturday. The reserve/covid-19 list was created for players who either test positive for covid-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. The 32-year-old Stafford is one of the most high-profile players to land there. The Lions, citing NFL-NFLPA policy, have not been commenting on the medical status of players on that list. Stafford is entering his 12th season with Detroit after being drafted by the Lions with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009. Stafford played every game for the Lions from 2011-18, but back and hip injuries forced him to miss half of last season.

Bosa signs $135M extension

Joey Bosa has become the NFL's highest-paid defensive player after signing a five-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. The five-year extension is worth $135 million, which includes $78 million guaranteed at signing and $102 million overall. The deal eclipses the five-year, $125-million extension that Cleveland's Myles Garrett signed two weeks ago. That contract included $100 million guaranteed for Garrett, a defensive end who was the top pick in 2017.

Jets' linebacker opts out

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has opted out of playing this season because of family health concerns, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The 28-year-old Mosley was entering his second season with New York after signing as a free agent in 2019 after five years in Baltimore. He played in just two games last year for the Jets while dealing with a groin/core muscle injury. Mosley joins a growing list of players who are choosing to not play this season -- if there is a season -- amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. He is the second Jets player to opt out of the season. Offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi also decided last week to not play this year. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end/special teams standout Lerentee McCray said he will also opt out of the 2020 season.

BASKETBALL

Celtics' Smart fined $15,000

Marcus Smart was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Saturday for criticizing referees after the Boston Celtics guard claimed the officials changed a call Friday night to keep Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo from fouling out. Antetokounmpo appeared to have picked up a sixth foul after he was called for charging when he crashed into Smart with 1:28 left. However, referees changed the call to a blocking foul after video replay, and Antetokounmpo converted a tiebreaking three-point play that helped Milwaukee pull out a 119-112 victory. Smart said afterward the explanation from referees for changing the call was that he was too late, but he felt there was another reason. "Quite frankly, I think we all know what that was all about. Giannis' sixth foul and they didn't want to get him out," Smart said. "Let's just call that spade a spade, and that's just what it is."

HORSE RACING

Improbable wins Whitney

Improbable won the $750,000 Whitney at Saratoga on Saturday, making Bob Baffert the first trainer to notch back-to-back victories in the Grade I race for older horses since 1994-95. Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Improbable ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.65. The 4-year-old colt paid $8.50, $4.50 and $2.70. He earned an automatic berth to the Breeders' Cup Classic on Nov. 7 at Keeneland. By My Standards returned $5.40 and $2.60. Tom's d'Etat paid $2.10 to show. Baffert won last year's race with McKinzie.

Thousand Words wins at 9-1

Thousand Words upset 1-5 favorite Honor A. P. by three-quarters of a length in the $100,000 Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar on Saturday, giving trainer Bob Baffert another candidate for next month's Kentucky Derby. Ridden by Abel Cedillo, Thousand Words ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.85 and paid $20.40 and $3.40 in a four-horse field at 9-1 odds. The colt earned 50 qualifying points for the Derby, which was postponed until Labor Day weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

GOLF

Day in 5th at Champions

Brett Quigley settled down Saturday for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead in the Ally Challenge, the first PGA Tour Champions event in five months. Quigley played bogey-free at Warwick Hills. Monday qualifier Carlos Franco also had a 64 with two eagles and was in the group one shot behind that included Jim Furyk (66) in his debut on the 50-and-older circuit. Tommy Armour also was within one shot of the lead after a birdie on the par-3 17th for a 68. Quigley was at 11-under 133 as he tries to win for the second time this year on the PGA Tour Champions. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 6-under Saturday and is at 9-under -- only two shots back -- and in fifth place. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) was 3-over on Saturday and is at even par for the tournament. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) fired an even-par round on Saturday and is 1-over.

Three tied in LPGA

Danielle Kang returned from a 45-minute rain delay with two consecutive birdies. By the end of the round Saturday, she was happy to have a share of the lead in the LPGA Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio. Kang followed her back-to-back birdies with three consecutive bogeys, another birdie and finally a 4-foot par on the final hole to salvage a 1-over 73 and tie Celine Boutier and Jodi Ewart Shadoff. Inverness Club, already a tough test that will host the Solheim Cup next year, was even more of a challenge in wet weather and a little more wind. Only two players, including Sarah Schmelzel, broke 70. Boutier and Ewart Shadoff played in the morning before the harshest of the weather. Boutier had four birdies over her last 10 holes to offset a few mistakes and shot 71. Ewart Shadoff overcame a double bogey on the 15th hole with a birdie on the 18th. She shot 72. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is tied for 60th place at 6-over. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) at 11-over and Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) at 12-over both missed the cut.

Horsfield grabs 1-shot lead

Sam Horsfield will take a one-shot lead into the final day of the Hero Open despite leading by six strokes at one stage in the third round of the European Tour's latest stop in Birmingham, England. After holding a share of the overnight lead, the Englishman made five birdies on the front nine and looked in total control at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club on Saturday. But Horsfield stumbled with three bogeys and a double bogey to finish with a 1-under 71 and a 14-under 202 total that left him one shot ahead of Wales' Oliver Farr, Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard and Mikko Korhonen of Finland.