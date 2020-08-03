Police: 4-year-old killed in shooting at west Little Rock hotel

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 4-year-old boy died early Monday morning at a west Little Rock hotel in what is being investigated as an "accidental shooting," police department spokesmen said.

Police responded to a shooting at Extended Stay America - Little Rock at 600 Hardin Road shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, according to the dispatch log.

Lt. Casey Clark said a 4-year-old died and that detectives are investigating the death as an accidental shooting. Officer Eric Barnes, a department spokesman, said the child was a boy.

The hotel is near the intersection of Chenal Parkway and Shackleford Road.