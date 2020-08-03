Virus shadows rampage anniversary

Catalina Saenz wipes tears from her face as she visits a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, in this Aug. 6, 2019, le photo. (AP/John Locher)

When Stephanie Melendez, her husband and two young daughters tested positive for the coronavirus, the person she most wanted to call was her father.

"I'm married. I have my family. He was still the one I called when I got sick and he'd bring me Gatorade," said Melendez, 32. "So when we get this virus that's been all over the news -- oh -- my dad's not there for me to call. It just kind of hits home a little harder."

Her father, David Johnson, was shielding his wife and granddaughter when a gunman who authorities say was targeting Hispanics at a crowded Walmart in the Texas border city of El Paso fatally shot him and 22 other people. It was a shockingly violent weekend in the U.S., with another shooter hours later killing nine people in a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio.

Events to mark the anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting in El Paso, a largely Hispanic city of 700,000, have taken on a new look amid the pandemic: parks lit with lanterns that people can walk or drive through; private tours for victims' families at a museum exhibit of items preserved from a makeshift memorial; and residents being asked to show support with online posts.

When Guillermo "Memo" Garcia died in April, nine months after he was shot in the Walmart parking lot while fundraising for his daughter's soccer team, he became the shooting's 23rd victim. Masked mourners gathered in a hospital parking lot to mark his death.

"It shook me to remind me that we're in the middle of a healing process that we're now being overwhelmed by covid," said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

A livestreamed service for victims' relatives was to be held Sunday in a sprawling park, allowing for social distancing.

"It's going to be solemn, but it will also be a celebration of life," Samaniego said.

"We can't allow a shooter to define who we are, and we're not going to allow a virus to define who El Paso is," Samaniego said.

Melendez said her family would attend the ceremony and mark the anniversary with a dinner at her father's favorite steakhouse. She said that as the anniversary of the shooting approached, she felt the support of the city.

"Even if we can't all get together, they're still there, there are still ways," she said.

El Paso residents describe the friendliness of the city, which has one of the lowest crime rates in the U.S. Many people have roots in both the U.S. and Mexico, frequently crossing the border. Several of those killed at the Walmart had come from Mexico to shop.

Authorities say Patrick Crusius confessed to driving to El Paso from his home near Dallas to target Mexicans, and just before the attack posted a racist screed online. Crusius, 22, faces state capital murder charges, and a federal hate crime and gun case that could likewise bring a death sentence if he's convicted.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Dr. Jose Burgos, who was working as shooting victims arrived at University Medical Center and now helps coordinate care for covid-19 patients, said his alarm that Hispanics were targeted lingers.

"The feeling is definitely still there, you're more aware of the fact that you may be looked at a bit differently, that you might be targeted. That's still there," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Morgan Lee, Astrid Galvan and Jake Bleiberg of The Associated Press.

In this Thursday, July 30, 2020 photo, luminarias are arranged in Cleveland Square Park honoring the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019 El Paso shooting in downtown El Paso, Texas. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Catalina Saenz wipes tears from her face as she visits a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. El Paso is marking the year anniversary of the a shooting at a crowded Walmart by remembering the 23 people killed. Authorities have said the gunman traveled from his home near Dallas to target Latinos in the Texas border city on Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

"Resilience" the art exhibit Friday, July 24, at the El Paso Museum of History in El Paso. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)

In this Thursday, July 30, 2020 photo, Mary Stockwell-White pauses at the 23 luminarias lit at Cleveland Square Park honoring the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019 El Paso shooting, in downtown El Paso. Stockwell-White is a registered nurse from Bellingham, Wash., who is passing through and wanted to pay her respects to the community for the anniversary. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)

There are 23 luminarias lit at Cleveland Square Park honoring the victims of the El Paso shooting Aug. 3, 2019, Thursday night in downtown El Paso. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)

Curator Erica Marin works on "Resilience" the Aug. 3, 2019 Walmart memorial art exhibit Friday, July 24, at the El Paso Museum of History in El Paso. Marin and museum staff have gone through items left at the Walmart memorial that has been in storage and created an art exhibit for resilience and healing. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)

In this Thursday, July 30, 2020 photo, Noah Reyes looks at the 23 luminarias in Cleveland Square Park honoring the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019 El Paso shooting, in downtown El Paso. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)

Curator Erica Marin works on "Resilience" the art exhibit Friday, July 24, at the El Paso Museum of History in El Paso. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)