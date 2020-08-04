Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Body found in Fort Smith apartment, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 8:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police tape

Police are investigating after a body was found inside a Fort Smith apartment early Tuesday.

Officers responding to a disturbance involving gunshots call at West Apartments, 4118 N. 50th St., just before 12:50 a.m. found the male victim inside a unit, according to a news release by Fort Smith police. Authorities didn’t name the victim in the release, citing notification of next of kin.

Check back for further information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT