Body found in Fort Smith apartment, police say

Police tape
Police are investigating after a body was found inside a Fort Smith apartment early Tuesday.
Officers responding to a disturbance involving gunshots call at West Apartments, 4118 N. 50th St., just before 12:50 a.m. found the male victim inside a unit, according to a news release by Fort Smith police. Authorities didn’t name the victim in the release, citing notification of next of kin.
Check back for further information.
