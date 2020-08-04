WOMEN'S GOLF

Razorbacks in contention

University of Arkansas sophomore Ela Anacona got off to a blistering start and had a hot finish Monday at the U.S. Women's Amateur in Rockville, Md. The in-between part kept Anacona from being at the very top of the leaderboard at the 120th U.S. Amateur.

Anacona, playing in the morning group, was at 4-under through eight holes, had five bogeys in her next eight holes, then finished with back-to-back birdies for a 1-under 71 at Woodmont Country Club. She is tied for seventh place, three shots behind he co-leaders Rachel Kuehn and Riley Smyth at 4 under.

Anacona, of Argentina, led a contingent of five Razorbacks over the 6,561-yard course. She was the only Arkansas player whose round was not affected by a weather delay of 1 hour, 27 minutes late in the afternoon.

Arkansas junior Brooke Matthews of Rogers came out smoking from No. 10 with three consecutive birdies, but she gave back strokes at Nos. 15 and 17. Matthews birdied the par-3 6th to reach 2 under, but recorded a double bogey the next hole and had to settle for an even-par 72 and tie for 15th place.

Arkansas signee Cory Lopez of Mexico was 2 under through four holes before finishing at 2 over. Junior Julia Gregg could not find a birdie and wound up at 6-over 78. Sophomore Kajal Mistry had 2 birdies, 8 bogeys, 7 pars and a triple bogey that added up to a 9-over 81.

Defending champion Gabriela Ruffels of the University of Southern California carded an even-par 72.

The field will be cut to 64 after the final round of stroke play today, and match play begins Wednesday.

-- Tom Murphy

FOOTBALLL

RB Whaley cut by Bengals

Former University of Arkansas running back Devwah Whaley was cut from the Cincinnati Bengals roster Monday, the team announced. Whaley had signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent after the NFL Draft. Whaley, a native of Beaumont, Texas, rushed for 1,807 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry in four years with the Razorbacks. He was the nominal starter in 2018 but was limited to seven games, four of them starts, due to injuries. He was surpassed on the depth chart late in the year by Rakeem Boyd. Whaley had 278 rushing yards last season behind Boyd's 1,133. The Bengals had two former Razorbacks on their roster for a short while after quarterback Brandon Allen signed with the franchise last week.

-- Tom Murphy