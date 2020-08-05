Cash mural to move inside Oyster Bar after car damages front of restaurant

Oyster Bar co-owner Chris Tanner says he’s planning to preserve a mural of Johnny Cash that has decorated the front of the restaurant at 3003 W. Markham St., Little Rock, since 2004.

“We’re looking to get a cool frame and hang it inside the restaurant,” Tanner said of the mural, which portrays the Arkansas native in the clouds. “There are lots of good spaces to hang it.”

Workmen had boarded up a portion of the building front after a car drove through it on Sunday.

The mural was painted by Little Rock artist Stephano. Other murals outside the restaurant include one by Kevin Kerby of a Tabasco sauce bottle, as well as Kevin Kresse's portrait of Mac, a neighborhood business owner, puffing on a cigar while holding his bulldog on a leash.