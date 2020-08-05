Benton County assessor, collector's offices reopen

Anna Alvarenga (left) of Bethel Heights gets help Thursday from deputy collector Marissa Lunde at the Bentonville revenue office. Go to nwaonline.com/200508Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Assessor and Collector's offices at the 2401 S.W. D St. have reopened, according to a news release.

The offices were closed July 20 because of covid-19. Channing Barker, county communications director, previously said two county employees who work in the building may have been exposed to covid-19.

All business with the assessor and collector can also be completed online at www.bentoncountyar.gov.