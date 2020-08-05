Benton County assessor, collector's offices reopen

Anna Alvarenga (left) of Bethel Heights gets help Thursday from deputy collector Marissa Lunde at the Bentonville revenue office. Go to nwaonline.com/200508Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)
BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Assessor and Collector's offices at the 2401 S.W. D St. have reopened, according to a news release.
The offices were closed July 20 because of covid-19. Channing Barker, county communications director, previously said two county employees who work in the building may have been exposed to covid-19.
All business with the assessor and collector can also be completed online at www.bentoncountyar.gov.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.