Man shot in arm Wednesday in Little Rock, police say

A man was shot in the arm Wednesday afternoon in Little Rock, police said.

Police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said the victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, and officers responded around 2 p.m.

The victim went into surgery, Barnes said, but the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Barnes said the shooting reportedly took place at the Eastview Terrace Apartments, 1200 Geyer St., and investigators are at the scene.