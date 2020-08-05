Man shot in arm Wednesday in Little Rock, police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A man was shot in the arm Wednesday afternoon in Little Rock, police said.
Police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said the victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, and officers responded around 2 p.m.
The victim went into surgery, Barnes said, but the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Barnes said the shooting reportedly took place at the Eastview Terrace Apartments, 1200 Geyer St., and investigators are at the scene.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.