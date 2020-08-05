Springdale police investigating bank robbery

SPRINGDALE -- Police are investigating a robbery at the First National Bank reported at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers were called to the bank at 1950 S. Pleasant St. just after the robbery, according to information from Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department.
Officers were told a dark-skinned man had entered the bank and given a note to a teller demanding money. The man left the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of money.
The man was described as between 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt and gray pants with white shoes, a dark ball cap and a face mask. No weapons were seen and on one was injured.
