City seeks public input for Rolling Hills improvements in Fayetteville

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK The temporary bike lanes are visible on Rolling Hills Drive Wednesday, January 9, 2019, as traffic passes by in Fayetteville. BikeNWA, a regional bicycling advocacy organization, installed the temporary protected bike lanes at Rolling Hills Drive in November as part of a larger pilot project including Springdale and Eureka Springs paid for through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city will host an in-person public input session today to get feedback on street and drainage improvements at Rolling Hills Drive.

The session will be held 5-7 p.m. at Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 1400 E. Rolling Hills Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and look at preliminary plans. City staff will be on hand to answer questions and take input, according to a city news release.

Stations will be set up to allow for social distancing, indoors and outdoors, weather permitting. Attendees must wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet apart. No more than 10 members of the public will be allowed inside the building at a time, according to the release.

The public also can view concepts and provide input online at fayetteville-ar.gov/rollinghills.

The Rolling Hills area has $3.5 million allocated from the transportation bond issue voters approved a year ago and $5 million to overhaul the drainage system associated with Missouri Creek.