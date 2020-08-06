Man, 93, dies in Little Rock house fire

A 93-year-old man died in a fire Wednesday night in Little Rock less than a mile northeast of the Rodney Parham Road exit off Interstate 430, fire Capt. Jason Weaver said.

Fire units responded to 1920 Old Forge Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday and found a woman outside who told firefighters she heard a bang before the fire started. She said her husband was still in the house.

The back of the home was engulfed in flames through the roof, Weaver said, but firefighters found Rollin Richardson in the kitchen by about 9:10 p.m.

He had burns on multiple parts of his body, including his face, chest and legs, Weaver said. Firefighters performed CPR before Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced him deceased.

Weaver said the blaze was contained in less than an hour. The rear of the house was heavily damaged by the fire, but the front was not greatly affected.

Little Rock police Lt. Casey Clark said preliminary findings by the fire marshal indicate no foul play, but Weaver said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.