Municipal races seen shaping up

Four candidates will run for mayor of North Little Rock in November, and six are seeking election to the North Little Rock City Council, according to the Pulaski Circuit/County Clerk's office.

Additionally, six people are running for City Council in Maumelle, and six are running for municipal positions in Wrightsville. Three candidates filed to run for City Council seats in Cammack Village.

The filing period for municipal offices in Pulaski County, excluding those in Little Rock, closed at noon Wednesday. The deadline to file to run for office in Little Rock is Aug. 14.

North Little Rock's mayoral candidates are Terry Hartwick, Alice Kunce, Debi Ross and Tracy Steele. Joe Smith, the current mayor, is not seeking reelection.

Hartwick is a previous mayor of the city, having held the office from 1985-88. He is now the city's director of Parks and Recreation.

Kunce is a teacher at Dunbar Middle School in the Little Rock School District.

Ross is a North Little Rock City Council member representing Ward 1, a seat she has held since 2007.

Steele is a member of the North Little Rock School Board and has served in the state House of Representatives and the state Senate. This is the second time he has run for mayor, after losing in a runoff to Smith in 2012.

North Little Rock's mayor is paid $128,220.27 annually.

Three of the four North Little Rock City Council members who are up for reelection are seeking another term.

Ward 1 City Council member Beth White has announced that she will not seek reelection. Nathan Hamilton is running for the seat. He worked in the North Little Rock mayor's office for about a decade, most recently as communications director, and resigned in 2019.

Ward 2 City Council member Maurice Taylor is the owner of the Vivid Real Estate Learning Center.

Ward 3 City Council member Ron Harris was first elected to the seat in 2016.

John Parker, who served on the North Little Rock City Council from 2005-08, is also running. Harris and Parker first faced off in the 2016 election.

Harlan Hunter filed to run for the Ward 3 seat, as well. Hunter ran for a seat representing Ward 2 on the North Little Rock City Council in 2018.

Ward 4 City Council member Charlie Hight has served on the North Little Rock City Council since 2001.

North Little Rock City Clerk/Treasurer Diane Whitbey will be unopposed for reelection.

In Maumelle, three of four City Council members whose terms end in December are seeking reelection.

Incumbent Ward 1 City Council member Steve Mosley is running for another term. Challenging him for the Ward 1 seat is Christine Gronwald.

Rick Anderson and R.J. Mazzoni have filed to run for the Ward 2 seat.

Both Ward 3 City Council member Terry Williams and Ward 4 City Council member John Vaprezsan are seeking reelection.

Doug Shinn is also running for the Ward 4 seat.

In Wrightsville, Sheila Garling is running unopposed for recorder, and Mabeline Hansberry is running unopposed for treasurer.

Bobby Ray Hall and Tena Brooks are running for a Ward 2 seat, and Allan Loring is running for the other Ward 2 seat.

Sherrie Phillips is unopposed for a Ward 3 seat.

In Cammack Village, James Coats IV and Mary Grace McCullar are running for a Ward 1 City Council seat.

Cody Kees is running for the other Ward 1 City Council seat.

Tim Fisk was the only candidate to file for a Ward 2 City Council seat.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Simpson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.