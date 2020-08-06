UA fundraising passes $1.4B, exceeds campaign goal

FAYETTEVILLE — More than $1.4 billion raised during an eight-year fundraising campaign by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville surpassed the university’s initial goal and created over 1,000 new scholarships, fellowships and similar support accounts for students, the university announced today.

Broken down by giving area, 37% of the $1,449,703,813 raised is going toward student scholarships and academic programs, according to UA. The total student support includes the creation of 1,026 new “student support accounts” that include scholarships and fellowships, according to UA.

The university’s Campaign Arkansas began it’s “silent phase” in 2012 with a $1 billion fundraising goal that the university increased in 2018 to $1.25 billion.

“We realize many of our fellow Arkansans and others around the country are facing difficulty at this moment,” Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said in a statement, referring to the ongoing pandemic. “We hope to be able to do our part in helping students and their families overcome their financial obstacles, support faculty who are involved in innovative research, restore economic development for our region and our state, and offer vital programs on campus to keep our students on track for success, all thanks to Campaign Arkansas.”

Other large giving areas include 32% for capital improvements and 25% for faculty and staff support, according to UA.

The largest gift, from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, was announced last month and will provide $194.7 million to establish a new research facility and initiative known as the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, or I3R.

The foundation is led by family members of Walmart founder Sam Walton. In 2017, UA announced a $120 million gift from the Waltons to support arts education.