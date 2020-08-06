The cruise ship SeaDream 1 is docked Wednesday in Norway, but its passengers are not allowed to leave. (AP/NTB Scanpix/Sondre Skjelvik)

Virus strands passengers on cruise ship

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A cruise ship carrying more than 200 people docked in a Norwegian harbor Wednesday and was ordered to keep everyone on board after a passenger from a previous trip tested positive for the coronavirus upon returning home to Denmark.

Bodoe Mayor Ida Pinneroed told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that the SeaDream 1's 85 crew members would all be tested for the virus and that authorities were in contact with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health on whether the 123 passengers should be as well.

"We take the situation very seriously," the mayor said.

The Norway-based company that owns the ship, SeaDream Yacht Club, said the former passenger had no symptoms of covid-19 during the earlier voyage and had traveled home from Tromsoe on Sunday. The person underwent a routine virus test upon arrival in Denmark, and it came back positive Tuesday.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

All the other passengers from the infected individual's trip must self-quarantine for 10 days, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said.

Norwegian news agency NTB reported later Wednesday that the entire crew had tested negative. It was not immediately clear if the ship would remain under quarantine or would be permitted to let some or all onboard disembark.

Norwegian cruise ship MS Roald Amundsen moored in Tromso, Norway, Monday Aug. 3, 2020. After 40 people, including four passengers and 26 crew members on the Norwegian cruise ship have been tested positive for the coronavirus, the operator says it was stopping for all cruises with its three vessels. The 40 people were admitted to the University Hospital of North Norway in Tromsoe, north of the Arctic Circle, where the empty ship has docked. (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

CEO of Hurtigruten, Daniel Skjeldam during a press conference after the announcement an outbreak of coronavirus infection aboard the expedition cruise ship MS Roald Amundsen. The Norwegian cruise ship line Hurtigruten has halted all trips and apologised for procedural errors, after 5 passengers and 36 crew members tested positive for COVID-19. In response, Norway has banned all cruise ships from docking for two weeks. (Annika Byrde / NTB scanpix via AP)

A view of the Hurtigruten's vessel MS Roald Amundsen, docked in Tromso, Norway, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Over 30 crew members and an unconfirmed number of passengers have so far tested positive for the coronavirus after two international cruises which resumed operation recently, since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. (Terje Pedersen/NTB scanpix via AP)

Wind-fanned fires char French towns

PARIS -- Fires fueled by Mediterranean winds have raced across multiple towns in the Marseille region of France, leaving at least 22 people injured, destroying several businesses and forcing the evacuation of 2,700 tourists, nursing home residents and others.

Some 1,800 firefighters, backed by planes and helicopters, battled the worst fire through the night around the town of Martigues. They were still working Wednesday to extinguish it more than 14 hours after it started Tuesday, according to the local fire service.

Its flames spread quickly from a wooded area toward the sea, 5 miles away, sweeping through residential areas and multiple campgrounds. Firefighters rushed to evacuate campers via land and sea.

The cause of the fires is not known.

Eight civilians and 14 firefighters suffered minor injuries in the Martigues blaze and five others that started in the area Tuesday, the fire service said. The other fires were brought under control in the towns of Port-de-Bouc, Aubagne-Carnoux, Gignac-la-Nerthe and Fontvieille.

Video shows smoke in N. Korea city

SEOUL, South Korea -- A video obtained by The Associated Press shows plumes of black smoke rising from a North Korean city near the border with China amid reports that deadly explosions occurred there earlier this week.

There has been no official word from North Korea or China about what happened in the North Korean city of Hyesan on Monday. But South Korean media and outside monitoring groups reported that gas explosions in a residential area left dozens of people dead or injured. The AP couldn't independently confirm the reports.

The video acquired by AP shows flames and black smoke shooting into the sky from Hyesan as loud explosion-like sounds are heard. A few people can be seen watching the scene from the Chinese side of the border.

The video was provided by Wang Bo, a travel agent who said he shot it from a park in the Chinese border town of Changbai.

AP verified the location after examining other tourist videos of the park that show the same structures and lights. Other videos of the reported explosions have been circulating on Chinese and South Korean social media.

The Seoul-based Daily NK, which specializes in North Korea news, on Wednesday cited unidentified sources in North Korea as saying that the explosions left 15 people dead and the death toll could rise. It earlier reported gasoline stored at a house in Hyesan ignited and led to the explosion of a nearby liquid petroleum gas cylinder, and that caused chain explosions of gas cylinders attached to other houses.

Extremist says his shot killed politician

BERLIN -- A far-right German extremist on trial in the murder of a regional politician last year has acknowledged in court that he fired the fatal shot.

Stephan Ernst made the admission in a statement by his lawyer to the Frankfurt state court Wednesday, news agency dpa reported. Ernst went on trial in mid-June in the killing of Walter Luebcke, who led the regional administration in the Kassel area of central Germany.

Luebcke, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, was shot on his porch on June 1, 2019, and died later that night.

Ernst, 46, who has previous convictions for violent anti-migrant crimes, is accused of murder, attempted murder, serious bodily harm and firearms offenses. There are no formal pleas in the German legal system.

A second man, identified only as Markus H. because of privacy rules, is charged with being an accessory to murder and breaking firearms laws.