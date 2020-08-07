Arkansas State, Central Arkansas to play at Jonesboro next month

Arkansas State University will play the University of Central Arkansas this fall, the two schools announced Friday.

The game, set for Sept. 19 at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, fills an open slot for both teams.

"It's great to have an in-state partner in ASU," UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague said. "For us to be able to pick up a compelling Division I football game just two hours away is very important and helpful."

The Red Wolves and Bears are familiar with each other after UCA beat ASU 28-24 in 2016. The two schools are also supposed to play in 2021.

Both teams have lost games from their schedules as the coronavirus pandemic has some conferences opting for conference-only seasons. Arkansas State lost a Sept. 12 home game against Howard and a Sept. 19 away game at Michigan, while UCA lost its Sept. 5 game at Missouri.

ASU and UCA have said they still intend to play full schedules in 2020.

"These are two very good football programs, so it should be a great game," Teague said. "I know our state will be excited to see this game, and it's also fun knowing we go back again in 2021 for our regularly scheduled game."