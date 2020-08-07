Flores announces candidacy for Springdale council

SPRINGDALE -- Kevin Flores grew up in Springdale. He went to school in Springdale. He lives and works in Springdale.

"I had a different experience in Springdale than anyone else on the City Council," he said. "It's not that it was better or worse, it's just different than theirs."

Flores, 32, challenges council member Rick Evans to represent Ward 2, Position 2. Ward 2 covers the southeast part of the city. Springdale voters cast votes for every district.

Flores wants the city to prepare for the future. "I want to be looking 20 years down the road and looking for at what's in the pipeline now.

" I think we should put in place, now, something that won't change because it's not efficient for our growth."

Flores would like to start a "community strategies" committee with stakeholders from across the city.

Flores wants Springdale to remain competitive with the other cities in Northwest Arkansas.

"I want us to attract investment and all the opportunity for business owners who want to come to Springdale."

He said infrastructure is important, for example Don Tyson Parkway and the development in the Arvest Ballpark district.

"The area will attract business and the residential areas for the people who work there."

Flores family came to the United States in 1991 to flee civil war in El Salvador. Flores served six years in the Marine Corps, rising to the rank of sergeant.

"My roots are in this community," Flores said. "As I grew up , I wanted a say so in what happens in my hometown. And I want to get involved, to serve my community in a different way.

"And just me being me, I can bring something to the table."

City Council members earn $11,400 annually and serve four-year terms. The election, which is nonpartisan for municipal candidates, will be Nov. 3. Early voting begins Oct. 19.