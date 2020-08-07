Little Rock city board race draws new hopeful; 8 candidates have filed

Sheridan Richards, a human resources professional, has filed as the second candidate to challenge City Director Joan Adcock for the at-large Position 10 on the Little Rock Board of Directors, the city clerk’s office said Friday.

Greg Henderson, publisher/president of Rock City Eats, previously filed to run for the seat. Adcock has filed to seek reelection.

At least five other candidates will be on the ballot in November for the three other contested seats on the city board.

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris has filed to run for reelection to Position 8.

At-large City Director Gene Fortson currently holds Position 9 and is not seeking reelection. The seat has drawn three candidates so far — attorney Antwan Phillips, educator Leron McAdoo, and professor Rohn Muse.

Ward 4 City Director Capi Peck has filed to seek another term.

The deadline to file as a candidate for the Little Rock Board of Directors is noon Aug. 14.