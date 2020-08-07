State revenue office in Fayetteville closed after covid exposure

FAYETTEVILLE -- Covid-19 has closed the state revenue office in Fayetteville until further notice, and other local offices have shortened their hours, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the department, said Thursday the office at 3086 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., was closed July 31, and all employees were tested after they were exposed to a person positive for the covid-19 virus.

One employee has tested positive for the virus, Hardin said.

"We received notice that our employees may have been exposed to covid-19 and, as a result, the office has been closed over the last week, and we're conducting a deep clean of the office and then taking additional precautions," Hardin said. "We do anticipate the office will reopen, hopefully Monday."

People needing the department's services can go to Springdale or Lincoln or one of the other offices in the area, Hardin said.

Bentonville and Springdale offices have reduced hours and are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Normal hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hardin said the move gives more flexibility to move employees where they are needed to keep wait times reasonable.

"All the other offices in the area remain open," he said. "Obviously, more of a drive, but Bentonville, Springdale remain open, Rogers," Hardin said. "And, also, we do have a wide scope of services available online, everything from registering a vehicle, ordering a personalized license plate -- if you lose your driver's license you can order a replacement license and we'll mail it to you."

The Bentonville office is the busiest in the state as far as the number of transactions, according to Hardin, and the Fayetteville office is close behind.

Lisa Mason of Bella Vista went to the Bentonville office Thursday despite her apprehension. The office was full, but not crowded.

"I don't go anywhere unless I have to, and there's a real need," Mason said.

She said it's important the state office remains open for the public.

Sam Davis of Topeka, Kan., said he was concerned about coming to the revenue office and was pleased to see precautions have been taken to protect the public during the pandemic.

Davis said people were wearing masks and chairs were distanced from each other.

Hardin said the department has seen a significant increase in people using online services over the last three to four months, which he attributes to covid-19 concerns.

Other offices have closed for short periods of time, the longest being two days, Hardin said.

"We are taking every possible precaution in every one of our 134 revenue offices across the state," Hardin said. "We've rearranged furniture to allow for social distancing, we have barriers up at every counter to protect customers and employees. Hand sanitizer is ordered by the gallon for each office. Obviously, this is a tough time, and it's not unexpected that we're in this scenario."

Washington County Assessor Russell Hill said Thursday he doesn't expect the short-term closing of the Fayetteville revenue office to effect work in his office or the Collector's Office.