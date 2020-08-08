Symphony Orchestra postpones fall series concerts

FILE — Geoffrey Robson, interim artistic director of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, stands at the podium for a children's concert at Robinson Center Performance Hall in this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo.

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has scrapped plans to put on concerts this fall, moving its entire Masterworks and much of its Pops Live! and River Rhapsodies chamber series into winter and spring.

Citing "an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our musicians, staff, and audience," the orchestra's schedule will feature hybrid in-person and livestreamed concerts "complemented by open-air family-friendly performances," according to a news release.

Symphony Marketing Director Brandon Dorris said Interim Artistic Director Geoffrey Robson had lined up all of the guest conductors for the season's Masterworks series and most of the soloists, including violinist Gil Shaham, who will be headlining Masterworks concerts Feb. 20 and 21 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall with Robson on the podium.

The rest of the lineup:

• Jan. 16- 17, Matthew Kraemer, guest conductor; Tessa Lark, violin

• Jan. 30-31: Roderick Cox, guest conductor

• March 20-21: Akiko Fujimoto, guest conductor; Martina Filjak, piano

• April 10-11: Stephen Mulligan, guest conductor; Gabriel Martins, cello

• May 1-2: Andrew Crust, guest conductor; Shannon Lee, violin.

Concerts will be shorter and without intermissions "to better facilitate social distancing," the release notes. Robson is working out shorter-format programming with the guest conductors, which the orchestra will release after Labor Day.

Concertgoers can choose to attend socially-distanced, in-person performances or enjoy a digitally-streamed presentation.

"The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has invested in new equipment to provide excellent audio and video quality," the release notes.

Masterworks ticket holders for concerts in September, October and November will see those tickets automatically move to the new dates. The symphony will notify patrons later about plans for socially-distanced seating.

The Acxiom Pops Live! Series lineup:

• Dec.18- 20: Kris Allen Holiday Spectacular

• Feb. 6-7: Fascinating Gershwin

• March 13-14: TBA

• May 8-9: Cirque de la Symphonie.

Fall concerts in the River Rhapsodies Chamber Music Series -- Sept. 22, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10 -- will move from the Clinton Presidential Center to the Robinson Center; spring concerts in the series will return to the Clinton Center on Feb. 23, April 13 and May 11. Those programs, too, will be available after Labor Day.

Meanwhile, the orchestra will offer a collection of free online programs, featuring Arkansas Symphony Orchestra musicians with some live and some live-plus-virtual performances in various Little Rock area venues. It includes "mini" live concerts, virtual happy hours paired with short performances and behind-the-scenes looks into rehearsal sessions and education programs, the continuation of the orchestra's successful and popular "Bedtime with Bach" series and pre-recorded lecture/recitals featuring orchestra players and local music experts.

A schedule is available at arkansassymphony.org/fall-music.