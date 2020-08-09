Homicide suspect surrenders to Little Rock police

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A man sought by the Little Rock Police Department in connection to the recent fatal shooting of 27-year-old Vence Lee, Jr. surrendered at the department's 12th Street substation around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, according to an arrest report.

Brelyn De'Andre London, 25, of Little Rock, faces felony charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening, according to an online inmate roster.

According to Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes, London surrendered to police and was accompanied by his attorney.

On July 20, Lee was dropped off at Little Rock's CHI St. Vincent Infirmary by a white Kia SUV after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said at the time. The vehicle then reportedly left the scene.

Lee died of his injuries on Aug. 2, according to police.

Little Rock police last week said they were searching for London and an arrest warrant had been issued in connection to the homicide.