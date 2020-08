Today's TV

Best bet

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Toronto Raptors at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. Central on ESPN.

(AP/Kevin C. Cox)

Monday's TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

St. Kilda at Geelong, 3 a.m.;FS1

TENNIS

WTA: Prague, 5:30 a.m.;Tennis

WTA: Prague/London, 10:30 a.m.;Tennis

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.;FS1

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.;FSN

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.;ESPN/Comcast 269

Oakland at LA Angels, 8:40 p.m.;MLB

BASKETBALL

NBA

Toronto vs. Milwaukee, 5:45 p.m.;ESPN

Denver vs. LA Lakers, 8 p.m.;TNT

WNBA

Phoenix vs. Dallas, 6 p.m.;ESPN2

Chicago vs. Seattle, 8 p.m.;ESPN2

*Tape #Next day's programming + Joined in progress

Schedule subject to change and/or blackout

Tuesday's TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Collingwood at Adelaide, 4 a.m.;FS1

TENNIS

WTA: Prague, 4 a.m.;Tennis

WTA: Lexington/Prague, 10 a.m.;Tennis

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

TBA, 4:25 a.m.;ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6 p.m.;FS1

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.;FSN

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.;Comcast 269

San Diego at LA Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.;MLB

BASKETBALL

NBA

Boston vs. Memphis 5:30 p.m;TNT

New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m.;TNT

WNBA

Las Vegas vs. Indiana, 6 p.m.;ESPN2

New York vs. Los Angeles, 8 p.m.;ESPN2

MLS IS BACK TOURNAMENT

Portland vs. Orlando, 7 p.m.;ESPN

Wednesday's TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Essendon at Gold Coast, 4 a.m.;FS1

TENNIS

WTA: Prague, 4 a.m.;Tennis

WTA: Prague/Lexington, 10 a.m.;Tennis

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

TBA, 4:25 a.m.;ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.;FS1

San Francisco at Houston, 6:10 p.m.;Comcast 269

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.;FSN

San Diego at LA Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.;MLB

BASKETBALL

NBA

Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.;ESPN

LA Clippers vs. Denver, 8:05 p.m.;ESPN

GOLF

USGA: U.S. Amateur, 6 p.m.;Golf

LIGA MX SOCCER

Club Atletico de San Luis at Tijuana, 9 p.m.;FS1

Thursday's TV

TENNIS

WTA: Prague, 4 a.m.;Tennis

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Port Adelaide at Geelong, 4:50 a.m.;FS1

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

TBA, 4:25 a.m.;ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

TBA, 6 p.m.;Fox

NRL RUGBY

Melbourne at Sydney, 4:30 a.m.;FS1

GOLF

LPGA: Ladies Scottish Open, 7 a.m.;Golf

Champions: Senior Players Championship, 10 a.m.;Golf

PGA: Wyndham Championship, 1 p.m.;Golf

USGA: U.S. Amateur, 6 p.m.;Golf

Korn Ferry: Boise Open, 8 p.m.;Golf

BASKETBALL

NBA PLAYOFFS

TBD, 3 p.m.;TNT

TBD, 5:30 p.m.;TNT

TBD, 8 p.m.;TNT

WNBA

Los Angeles vs. Washington, 6 p.m.;ESPN2

Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.;ESPN2

