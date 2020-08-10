TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of July 6-10, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

1822 Shadow Lane -- Owned by Catherine W. and Jackson C. Hunter and the Jackson Clay Hunter Revocable Living Trust, this house was sold to J. Lee Brown and the 1822 Shadow Lane Trust for $2,400,000.

1904 Shadow Lane -- Owned by Lauren P. and Donald D. Blair Jr., this house was sold to Oak Shadow Lane LLC for $1,200,000.

4 Forest Heights Drive -- Owned by the Cassandra Alexis Freeman Revocable Trust, this house was sold to Kay and Steve Overley for $630,000.

3008 N. Pierce St. -- Owned by Brandy B. and David C. Hubener, this house was sold to Melissa H. and Logan A. Damon for $620,000.

2 Tory Court -- Owned by Ginger and Bernard J. Cozad, this house was sold to Chandra S. Dasari and Chitra Nadagoundla for $510,000.