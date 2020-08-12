Piggott lineman hospitalized in Memphis

A Piggott junior offensive lineman is in critical condition after suffering heat stroke during a practice Monday morning, the player's father told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

John Midkiff said Tuesday afternoon that his son Hunter Midkiff, 16, is in a medically induced coma and is on a ventilator at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, which is two hours from Piggott.

Midkiff, who started at guard and defensive end for Piggott as a sophomore last season, started to feel dizzy during a water break Monday. Piggott Coach Michael Harrell told Midkiff's father that Hunter was starting to feel "glassy-eyed," then after his pads were taken off, he fell back and collapsed.

The current Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for covid-19 and high school sports practices include that players have to bring their own water bottle to practice. John Midkiff said Piggott has supplied its players with their own water bottles.

Midkiff's temperature was at 106.9 degrees, his father said. The temperature in Piggott was 90 degrees Monday with a heat index of 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service website.

Midkiff was taken to Piggott Community Hospital for tests. He was later airlifted to Le Bonheur, where he is in the pediatric intensive care unit.

John Midkiff credited Harrell and the staff at the Piggott hospital for attending to Hunter quickly.

On Tuesday, Midkiff said Hunter was experiencing liver and organ failure. He was scheduled to go through dialysis later that night.

Midkiff is 6-1, 250 pounds after going through a physical in July, according to his father who also said his son was working out throughout the offseason, even when schools had to shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He was in excellent shape," Midkiff said. "He was going to be in even better shape."

However, Midkiff said he believes Hunter's condition may have come in part to being exposed to the heat this summer in northeast Arkansas after working with different farmers in the area.

Midkiff said doctors are optimistic about Hunter's recovery.

"But the doctor said it's still early," Midkiff said. "He's seen people be fine, then others have permanent damage. They hope to get everything functioning and see how his body performs."