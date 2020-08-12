Sections
Police: 14-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Little Rock

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 1:19 p.m.
A 14-year-old was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, Little Rock police said.

The teen told officers he was walking near 14th and Valmar streets when a 15-year-old he knew called and asked where he was, according to a police report.

The younger teen replied with his location, the report states, and soon, a red Dodge Charger pulled up near him.

The younger boy said the 15-year-old, in the front passenger seat, pointed a gun at him and demanded his money. He handed over about $140 in cash before the vehicle, driven by someone the 14-year-old did not know, left, according to police.

Authorities said officers went to the 15-year-old’s home and saw a red Dodge Charger parked outside. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

