UNDER THE RADAR: Russellville’s Trey Allen

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Russellville’s Trey Allen.

Class: 2021

Position: Combo guard

Size: 6-0, 185 pounds

Stats: Averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists as a junior

Interest: Arkansas-Fort Smith, Southern Arkansas, Arkansas-Monticello, Henderson State, Missouri-Kansas City

Offer: Arkansas Tech

Russellville Coach Kyle Pennington:

“He’s played the point some for us and has played the 2 as well. He’s versatile in what he can do. Very strong, athletic guard. His dad played for Mark Downey at Arkansas Tech the first time he was there.

“His upside is through the roof. Every D-II in the state of Arkansas has pretty much called about him or is interested and is talking with him or myself. His best basketball is ahead of him, but he’s kind of flying under the radar.

"His body is ready to play college basketball right now. He’ll still have a natural maturation process he’ll have to go through mentally and physically, but as far as his body, he’s ready to go.”

“He’s good with the basketball. He’s crafty. He can play the point guard and he can play the 2 spot. He can shoot the 3. Scores on all three levels. He’s got a pull-up jumper and he can finish at the rim and finish with contact and get to the free throw line. He can post up smaller guards. Great passer. In practice, he’ll knock somebody’s face off if they’re not ready for the pass because he’s very savvy with the basketball.

“This is cliche and it’s said about a lot of different kids. He is the hardest worker whether it’s in the weight room or gym or whatever it is.”