• Chrystal Hicks of Alaska, who was having contractions when she boarded a plane to go to a hospital, named her new son Sky after he was born in-flight, saying she wrote on his birth certificate that he was born in Anchorage because "I didn't want to put 'on a plane' or 'in the sky.'"

• Jade Dodd, a Tennessee woman who renewed her driver's license online, was surprised when the license arrived in the mail that the picture wasn't of her but of an empty chair, the last photo the motor-vehicle office had on file for her.

• Billy Woods, sheriff of Marion County, Fla., has prohibited his deputies and visitors to the sheriff's office from wearing masks even as coronavirus cases and deaths are on the rise, saying he disputes the idea that masks are useful in battling the infection.

• Jason Cummins, 37, the founder of a Kansas City, Mo., youth soccer club, pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a player he had coached since she was 9, despite telling team members that the girl was lying, leading to the girl being bullied, her family says.

• Josephine Gaines, 34, wanted in the death of her sister whose decomposing body was discovered in March, was arrested after a foot chase in Atmore, Ala., when police, during a traffic stop, discovered that she had an outstanding murder warrant.

• Jeffrey Mathews, 36, and Christopher "Shi" Eubank, 40, accused of hosting a house party in Nashville, Tenn., that attracted hundreds of people, were charged with violating emergency health orders put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

• Karen Keith, the commissioner of Tulsa County, Okla., said people's health amid the pandemic must take priority over lost revenue after the county's Public Facilities Authority voted to cancel October's Tulsa State Fair.

• Donald Williams, 27, faces a first-degree murder charge, accused of storming into a house in Indiantown, Fla., where he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter was taking an online class, a confrontation that was partially heard by the teacher and other students, authorities said.

• Susan McNair, 72, of Wilmington, N.C., reportedly caught on a hidden home security video spiking a drink with paint thinner and cleaning products, was charged with attempted murder, accused of trying to poison her estranged 85-year-old husband and a stepson, police said.